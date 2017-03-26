Don’t forget to put your clock forward by one hour

The clocks always go forward by one hour on the last Sunday in March and so this year, they will go forward at 1am on Sunday 26th March.

A YouGov poll that same year found that 53pc of Britons supported moving clocks forward an hour permanently while 32pc opposed the change.

So in advance of the change on Sunday, you should set a reminder to change all the clocks and electrical devices in your house to the correct time.

So remember when you go to bed on Saturday night to move all your clocks forward by an hour, and that in this age of technology, smart gadgets, will do this on their own.

The idea of daylight saving was first introduced in 1907 by horse rider William Willett in the hope people could enjoy more of the morning sun.

We might be losing an hour of sleep tonight but it will be compensated by longer days from tomorrow.

Spare a thought, then, for Yohanna Arvaud, who is horlogère in charge of the clocks in the Elysée Palace, where there are 60 historic clocks to update.

BST is sometimes also known as Daylight Savings Time, as there is more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings.

Over the years, there have been various experiments with and changes to British Summer Time.

The current arrangements for British Summer Time, with it starting on the last Sunday in March and ending on the last Sunday in October, have been in place since 1995, when the dates for time changes across the European Union became standardised.

What is the history of British Summer Time?

And while it isn’t quite summer yet, the start of BST means it isn’t far away. However, some parts of the economy would lose out if this happened.

Britain first adopted British Summer Time during World War One in order to save fuel by reducing the need for artificial light. This year’s Spring Equinox took place on Monday March 20.