Donald Trump attacks Freedom Caucus over failed health bill

“If it doesn’t pass, we’re moving beyond health care”, Mulvaney said, paraphrased by Collins.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan with President Donald Trump on March 16 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. His Thursday ultimatum for GOP lawmakers to take it or leave it, was in keeping with his advice in the 1987 book of that name – “Much as I wanted to build a great casino on the great site I’d assembled, I said, I have a very successful real estate business in NY and I was more than willing to walk away from Atlantic City if the regulatory process proved to be too hard or too time-consuming”.

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, a bloc of Republicans that has resisted Ryan’s and President Donald Trump’s pleas to support the bill, also said he hadn’t fully read the new provision.

Trump said he was “a little surprised” by the House Freedom Caucus’ opposition, even though the caucus’ leaders have claimed the bill did not meet their standards since the day it came out.

But Democrats were already taking aim at the three, who represent potentially competitive districts.

“So the Democrats don’t want to see that, so they’re going to reach out when they’re ready”.

The President may be eager to shake off a stunning defeat after all the campaigning, the negotiating and then the failure to fulfill one of his major campaign promises.

Schumer said that he hoped Trump and Republican leaders would learn from the health care experience, particularly with the upcoming need to fund the government.

Although the bill did not carry Mr Trump’s name, his spokesman made clear that the president was heavily invested in its success.

The cost of health care is the issue that tops voters’ domestic concerns, said Patrick Murray, head of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “The people who are to blame are the people who would not vote yes”.

Members of the House Ways and Means Committee, which is responsible for writing tax legislation, are ready to get started. “What actually gets you in trouble is when you actually get what you ask for”.

But Trump also wrote advice that he seems to have ignored this week: “The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it”. He spent the past few weeks courting these conservatives, hosting them at the White House several times. “We have ideas, they have ideas, to try to improve Obamacare”.

“Democrats are smiling” over the bill’s failure, Trump declared on Twitter.

Costello argued he had more sway to demand changes as long as he was undeclared. But he said he became a “no” after conservatives insisted on erasing mandates that insurers cover maternity care, substance-abuse treatment and other services. An aide said the congressman had informed the Speaker of his intention earlier in the day.

“I don’t regret doing my job”, Meehan said in an interview. Only 17 percent of Americans say that you should vote to repeal Obamacare.

But, with the Republicans controlling both houses of Congress, the vote could have passed without any support from the Democrats.

Withdrawing the bill altogether at least avoided a recorded defeat on the House floor. “There are many people who don’t realise how good our bill was”, he said adding that the people don’t realise there were two legislative phases to go.

In a later statement, he said it would have been easy to stand in the way, “which requires no effort at all”, but that he had sought compromise.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich and three other Republican governors – Arkansas’ Asa Hutchinson, Nevada’s Brian Sandoval and Michigan’s Rick Snyder – wrote a letter to congressional leaders last week saying they wanted to undo Obama’s Affordable Care Act but faulted the Republican replacement plan.

Brooding on the consequences for the GOP, Ryan warned that delivering tax reform likely would be more hard, but not necessarily impossible.

"I don't think the president is closing the door on anything in regard to the issue of health care".