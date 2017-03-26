Donald Trump humiliated over health bill

President Trump was not served well by his party in the House of Representatives, and he has been put in the position now to do their job and marshal the votes to pass the bill. “We feel this should be done in the light of day, not in the wee hours of the night and we are confident the bill will pass in the morning”. “It’s going to remain the law of the land until it’s replaced”. He added he isn’t anxious about how the Senate would respond, were Rep. Trent Franks said, if the bill can make any better changes then we shouldn’t stop negotiations. They understand that the White House will agree to just about anything that the caucus wants in order to get the bill out of the House.

Trump said the new AHCA was just the beginning of three-stage reforms of United States health care, which he claimed would have seen premiums go down.

In reality, the bill failed because it did not secure the backing of the Freedom Caucus of Right-wing congressmen, which said the plan did not cut enough benefits, and moderate Republicans, who said that it would cut too many.

Yesterday’s vote, scheduled to coincide with the 7th anniversary of the signing of Obamacare, got scrubbed when House Speaker Paul Ryan and crew realized they still did not have the numbers, despite Trump having met with the ultra-conservative faction to art-of-the-deal them.

While it’s unclear what will happen to the bill, a defeat would send Republicans back to the drawing board on health care reform and make repealing the Affordable Care Act even tougher in the future. Ryan conferred with President Trump at the last minute about whether or not to pull the bill from consideration, a possibility Trump initially rejected, and later accepted.

“We were great opposition to Barack Obama, but stopping things isn’t what governing is about”, he said.

The executive branch – that would be President Trump – has been working hard to keep the promises he made to the American people. About 20 million Americans gained insurance coverage through the law.

The President agreed to pull the vote after it became apparent it would not get the minimum Republican votes needed.

“He left everything on the field”, Spicer said.

The bill now appears dead, with Republican lawmakers urging a return to the drawing board.

Ryan’s House conference is split between moderate Republicans and the more conservative and vocal House Freedom Caucus.

The failure to go to a vote is a blow for the president, who has projected himself as a master dealmaker and has spent the week visiting the Capitol and calling senators on the phone to win over opponents.

He said the healthcare legislation he supported had been “very, very close” to getting enough support.

He played down what he called the “artificial deadline” of Thursday.