Donations for Meals on Wheels surge in wake of Trump’s proposed budget

“Oh, they’re fantastic. They ask how you’re doing”.

Meals On Wheels America is not the program that delivers meals to senior citizens in need. Bertolette and Ellie Hollander, CEO and president of Meals on Wheels, said that the program keeps seniors healthy, prevents falls, and keeps them out of the expensive health care system. Human Services Association does rely on federal money, so a loss of funding could lead to significant service reductions.

Cuts to the program nationally could have unforeseen consequences, she said.

“[Missoula] County picks up a lot of funding for what the state doesn’t do and the federal government doesn’t do”.

While Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit organization and not a federal program, it quickly became one of the focal points of the projected effects of President Trump’s recent proposal, earning the name “Starvation budget” among the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “Help us defend these vital services today”, the ad reads.

While the budget does not say which programs under HHS would be affected by that cut, the department oversees the Older Americans Act, the 1972 law that makes up the primary source of funding for Meals on Wheels.

Washington reported Friday that the budget did not specify funding for the Older Americans Act or Meals On Wheels, and cut funding to the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as fully eliminating Community Block Grants – two major sources of funding for Meals On Wheels.

Jenny Bertolette, a spokeswoman for Meals on Wheels, said the group gets about 35 percent of its funding through the Older Americans Act, with the rest provided by state and local governments and private donations. There’s no line items within the proposed budget, however, setting forth specific spending cuts for Meals on Wheels or other Older Americans Act programs.

The exact size of the cut to Meals on Wheels is unknown, but White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said the government “can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good and great”. “Meals on Wheels sounds great, again, that’s a state decision to fund that particular portion of it. But to take the federal money and give it to the states and say, “Look, we want to give you money for programs that don’t work” – I can’t defend that anymore”.

President Donald Trump’s first budget plan was Thursday calls for a $54-billion increase in spending for Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs.

Bertolette says there would be a “more sweeping negative impact” on Meals on Wheels if that funding shrinks.

Missoula Aging Services reports that 800 people across Missoula County rely on Meals on Wheels.

“That’s what we really count on, for the business community to reach out and support us”, he said.

According to the website, Meals on Wheels America hosts a resource center on nutrition with the help of federal funding. If that funding source is cut, they would have to turn seniors away or cut down from two meals per day to just one, she said.

Individual Meals On Wheels programs, however, are operated at local levels. When Human Services Association can not take on additional clients, Meals and Wheels Long Beach may pick up the slack.

One in six seniors “struggles with hunger”, according to the organization, which provides its services free of charge for those who can not afford to pay. A total of $100,650 of that funding went to Meals on Wheels. It’s Congress’ job to craft spending bills, and members of the Democratic and Republican parties have signalled support for Meals on Wheels.

“It keeps me going”. “It would be insane if it did”.