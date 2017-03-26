Dont’a Hightower leaves Steelers facility without a contract

Most anticlimactic ending since Bill dying at the end of the “Kill Bill” movies?

Dont’a Hightower to choose among Jets, Pats, Steelers: Linebacker Dont’a Hightower likely will decide between the Jets, Patriots and Steelers on Wednesday, with the strong likelihood being that he chooses to return to New England, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Some felt he never wanted to leave but was leveraging more money by taking outside visits.

Dont’a Hightower is returning to the New England Patriots, sources tell ESPN. He earned $7.751 million in 2016, as the Patriots had picked up the fifth-year option of the five-year contract he had signed as a rookie.

Hightower, 26 was drawing serious interest from the Jets, Steelers, and Titans but it was always thought that New England was the favorite to bring back their talented linebacker from Alabama.

Hightower is one of the most important pieces of New England’s defense, but the Patriots still let him test the market for a while before he made a decision to return. But then again, they still had to pay up. The deal includes a guarantee of $19 million.

Instead, Hightower returned to New England, where he also had a big play in the Patriots’ previous Super Bowl win two years ago. Perhaps Hightower sniffing around two known enemies also got the Patriots to up their deal in the final hours.

Hightower was the Patriots’ most important free agent this offseason. Hightower made a pivotal play in each of those National Football League championship games, tackling Seattle’s Marshawn Lynch on the 1-yard run on the Seahawks’ next-to-last offensive snap in Super Bowl XLIX and a strip sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan halfway through the fourth quarter to spark the Patriots’ comeback victory in Super Bowl LI.