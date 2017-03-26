Dozens killed in torrential rains and flooding in Peru

Yes. The authorities say at least 62 people have died and more than 70,000 made homeless.

Pope Francis assured the people of Peru of his closeness to them on Sunday and prayed for the victims of the recent flooding.

Bridges have collapsed as rivers have breached their banks, and cows and pigs have turned up on beaches after being carried away by rivers.

The government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is hiking the 2017 budget by 3 percent in order to fund emergency and recovery efforts as the Andean nation grapples with deadly downpours and extreme flooding. Dozens of people were injured in the floods and over 100 structures have been destroyed.

Desert city Lima, which is Peru’s capital, and had nearly never seen rain, was also flooded violently with mudslides and flood waters. The muddy current channeled down the street after a major river overflowed. Some residents left their homes with a single plastic bag of belongings. In total, more than 65,000 people in nearby Huachipa were unable to either go to work or return to their properties. Over 12,000 homes have been lost, with more than 60,000 Peruvians displaced.

He added that 1.5 billion soles have been added to the budget to meet the emergency declared due to the natural disaster, adding to the existing amount of one billion soles. The warming of the ocean’s surface, a sign of the El Nino phenomenon, is expected to continue along the country’s coast through April, said Dimitri Gutierrez, a scientist with Peru’s El Nino committee. “There aren’t cars and drivers are charging whatever they want”.