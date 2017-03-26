Dozens Of Civilians Killed Near Raqqa In Airstrike Activists Blame On Coalition

Col. Joe Scrocca, the spokesman for the US -led campaign in Iraq and Syria, told reporters that the forces did not come under fire as the troops were dropped off, but there was heavy fighting in the area on Wednesday.

But on the ground, the US-backed Kurdish-Arab alliance spearheading the fight for the militant group’s de facto Syrian capital expressed caution about how soon the battle for Raqa would begin.

Wednesday’s mission is the closest that USA forces have come to fighting ISIS directly in Syria and arguably the greatest stretch by the United States military of what constitutes what is supposed to only be a mission to train and advise members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition of Arab and Kurdish fighters.

The US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said their fighters seized four villages south of the Euphrates and cut the main artery between Raqqa and northwestern Syria.

“Our advisors are advising”, he said.

The charity group Save the Children said the Hama fighting has displaced 10,000 people.

Government forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad have again pushed heavily into Islamic State-controlled areas in the northern part of the country, a strong show of military force ahead of the latest round of peace talks to end the country’s civil war.

The offensive came as foreign ministers and other delegations from 68 nations and worldwide organizations in the USA -led coalition gathered at the State Department for their first full meeting since 2014. “We must defeat ISIS”, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the gathered officials.

Ja’afari questioned the airstrikes of the US-led coalition purportedly fighting Daesh terror group, saying only Syrian troops are fighting terrorists with the help of Russian Federation and Iran.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the United States, despite Washington’s close support for the YPG, inflaming tensions with NATO ally Ankara.

The Obama administration resisted creating no-fly zones because it said doing so would tie up too many aircraft and other military resources. “They are still reacting to this maneuver”.

Emboldened by the regime’s victory over anti-government forces in the rebel stronghold of Aleppo late a year ago has prompted an increased Syrian and Russian presence on the Islamic State battlefield.

Some 700 USA military advisers, Marines, and Rangers have entered Syria to support fighters battling IS militants.

“As a coalition, we are not in the business of nation-building or reconstruction”, he said.

The State Department did not provide more details of Tillerson’s trip to Turkey, but said he will visit Brussels on March 31 to participate in a rescheduled meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation foreign ministers. “They will provide stable and fair governance, rebuild infrastructure and provide essential services”.

“Working by, with and through local forces in Iraq and Syria has enabled progress in both Mosul and around Raqqa”.

But the SDF’s campaign near the city is continuing apace, and the plans for civilian rule indicate its determination to take Raqqa regardless.