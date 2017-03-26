Drake’s ‘More Life’ sets streaming record, debuts on top of Billboard 200

Drake is making more “Headlines” than his platinum certified, chart-topping single of the same name. The 30-year-old also snatched the record for most streams for an artist in a single day on Spotify with 76.4 million streams – again beating out Sheeran.

More Life’s enormous first week US streams easily destroyed the previous record for the most plays in a single week, an honor that belonged to, surprise, surprise, Drake, whose last album Views began with 245 million streams in its first frame.

Drake’s More Life was premiered on OVO Sound Radio ahead of its release onSaturday March 18th.

Now, Apple Music executives Jimmy Iovine, Robert Kondrk, and Zane Lowe have sat down with The Verge to offer up more details on Apple’s work with Drake, as well as Beats 1 as a whole. However, Views sold just over a million total copies in its first week of availability, and while More Life sold half of that, the 505,000-copy tally was still the biggest sales week since Views’ arrival 10 months ago.

However, Drake continues to outdo himself in the streaming realm.

Of More Life’s starting sum, a record 257,000 units were driven by streaming equivalent album units, equating to 384.8 million streams of songs from the 22-track album during the tracking frame (each unit equals 1,500 streams of songs from the album). That number is definitely going up quickly.

This week, album projections claimed Drake would have an edge on fellow rap star Rick Ross’ Rather You Than Me album.

This marks the Toronto rapper’s seventh album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.