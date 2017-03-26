Drogheda asked to just switch off for ‘Earth Hour’

The event is held annually encouraging individuals, communities, households and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. towards the end of March, as a symbol for their commitment to the planet.

According to the WWF, the United Nations family will join the thousands of homes, offices, skylines and monuments that will go dark on Earth Hour’s tenth anniversary to put the spotlight on the issues facing the planet, and to inspire millions across the world to live more sustainably.

Scott says previous year over 178 countries and territories participated in Earth Hour.

Urging her constituents to join in, Jackie Baillie said: “Earth Hour has become well established as an important way of supporting global efforts to tackle climate change”.

A view shows the St. Basil’s Cathedral (L) and the Kremlin wall, after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, March 25, 2017. Founded in 2007 in Sydney, the movement has come a long way.

“It’s great that there’s the appetite for reducing our environmental impact when we commute, but government and transport providers need to work together to build resilience to offer people better alternatives to the most polluting forms of travel”. WWF’s brainchild, is now in its tenth year.

Colin Butfield, director of campaigns at WWF, said: “Today, hundreds of millions of people will be showing global unity on climate change during Earth Hour“.

“Climate change is visible proof that our actions can have a ripple effect beyond physical borders”, Das said.

Global warming and climate change have dominated the scientific discourse in the past more than one decade.

The tool allows customers to see their electricity use right down to the hour, compare their electricity use to similar homes nearby, to last year’s usage, and to the average outside temperature.

“It is up to each of us to ensure the impact we create helps instead to improve the lives of those around us and elsewhere, at present and in the future”.