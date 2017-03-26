DUI Limit Lowered in Utah

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a bill into law that lowers the maximum blood alcohol limit for drivers to.05 percent from the current legal threshold of.08 percent – giving Utah the strictest drunken driving law in the nation. The bill would make Utah the first state to lower the blood-alcohol limit to be legally drunk while driving from 0.08 to 0.05 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC).

I’m not sure how Provo compares to Paris and Perth in the grand scheme of tourist destinations, but the new law raises the question of how strict states should be in enforcing a “Don’t drink and drive” regimen. Thursday, we’ll hear from both sides. “We’re hoping people take this as a cautionary note”. “[Legislative] leadership has agreed to this”, Herbert said.

He also said Utah became the first state to lower its blood alcohol limit to 0.08 percent in 1983, and since then tourism has flourished.

Herbert said he plans to call a special session to address unintended consequences of the law and make necessary modifications before it takes effect on December 31, 2018.

The National Transportation Safety Board backs the new Utah law and recommends all states adopt the 0.05 standard, if not lower, arguing that stricter laws could save more almost 1,800 lives annually.

LGBTQ rights activist groups had nicknamed the ban the “no promo homo” law, because it had discouraged discussion of homosexuality in Utah’s public schools since 1996.

Most of Europe, including France and Italy, along with Australia, New Zealand and Iceland, uses the.05 standard. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ health code prohibits members from drinking alcohol, coffee, and tea.

“People are going to try to say this is a religious issue”. Utah is 60% Mormon, and the church has a strong influence on the state’s politics and public life.

The letter says the plan offers states more freedom on how they use money for Medicaid and allows them to require that participants have a job or go through job training. Liquor sales are usually a key profit maker for restaurants.