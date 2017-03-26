Dwyane Wade out for season with fractured elbow

Wade was ruled out for the regular season with an elbow strain and fracture, the Bulls announced Thursday.

The Chicago Bulls recently fell out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture thanks to five straight losses, and Wednesday night’s defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies hurt them in multiple ways.

The fairy tale gave way to a much harsher reality this season, with the Bulls plagued by locker room discord and frustration between the team leaders and the front office. Wade said he heard “a couple of pops” in the elbow when the injury occurred. I’m going to each out to him.

“I knew it was something a little bit more, just because of what I heard”.

“Obviously him being a friend of mine and not just another player in this league, it’s a little more heartfelt to see him get hurt”. Chicago (32-36) is now 10th in the East, one game out of the final playoff spot.

“It’s tough”, Butler said. “We want those guys to be more selfish than anything”.

There are still 16 games left in the regular season for the Bulls, with the team getting a night off before traveling to play the Washington Wizards on Friday night (March 17).

“It wasn’t the worst-case scenario”, Wade said after Thursday’s practice.

“The reason I said that, [the media] asked me a question about going to the Cavs this summer and I said, “Well, I think they had like $2.4 million [to offer]”, Wade said”. “It is what it is”. I mean, how much would you need to make a year to work in an ever-burning structure fire – especially when you can turn around and still make millions elsewhere, like in Cleveland? “I feel like if it was playoffs, I’m playing, for sure”. I could miss two days, two weeks, I don’t know. “It’s gonna suck as well, me having to be out there watching when guys go through it with or without me, but hopefully just got to keep that confidence, continue to be a leader, try and help guys the best way I can, and a lot is going to go on Jimmy’s shoulders, but a lot has been on his shoulders already, so he’ll be fine”. “It’s my shooting arm, too”.

Wade will reportedly return to the doctor in a week to re-evaluate his elbow injury and progress in rehab.

The win puts the Grizz at 38-30 on the season as they now chase the Oklahoma City Thunder for a six seed out West-a seed that will likely put them out of the path of a first-round matchup against the Spurs or Warriors.