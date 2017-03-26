DY Patil Stadium impresses Federation Internationale de Football Association

A FIFA delegation today expressed happiness at the preparedness of the facilities at D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai for the Under-17 Football World Cup. To their relief, and satisfaction, the delegation was thrilled with the state of affairs at the DY Patil Stadium.

“We are very impressed by the stadium here – the efforts are exemplary and that will show when the World Cup happens here in less than 200 days’ time”, Yarza said in a statement. The new dressing rooms are of very high quality, and we are very happy with the overall preparations. “There are minor issues to sort out – like the development of a new hotel for teams but I believe we are well on schedule for the tournament”, he asserted.

The preparations at the Indira Gandhi stadium in the capital of Assam has pleased the Federation Internationale de Football Association inspection committee.

Tournament director of the LOC, Javier Ceppi was impressed.

“We need to make sure that every single other stadium is as good as this one”.

Speaking about the venue which includes the stadium as well as training sites, he added, “The development in the stadium is very satisfactory and we are sure that the Federation Internationale de Football Association U-17 World Cup will do justice to the vision of Hon. CM Sarbananda Sonowal of making Guwahati the sports capital of India”, he added.

There are some 150 shops around the stadium – all rented out by GCDA – and the Federation Internationale de Football Association delegation feels they pose a huge security risk.