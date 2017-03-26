Earth Hour plunges homes, landmarks and DIA into darkness

Meanwhile, the French retailer Carrefour called on its 97 stores across Taiwan to participate in the event, while hotel operators such as L’Hotel de Chine Group and Leofoo Tourism Group turned off their signboard lights.

Earth Hour is an worldwide event during which the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) calls on organizations and individuals to turn off non-essential lights for one hour as a symbol to their commitment to the planet.

The United Nations this evening dimmed the lights at its iconic Headquarters complex in NY and other facilities around the world in observance of the tenth annual ‘Earth Hour, ‘ global event to put the spotlight on the issues facing the planet and to inspire millions across the world to live more sustainably.

Electrical utility companies across Canada have also gotten involved in Earth Hour in years past, tweeting out the usage numbers during the hour. Climate change is impacting us here and now.

Here we bring you a glimpse of this “Earth Hour” celebration took place across the world. The campaign has grown in the past decade from the kick-off event in Sydney, Australia in 2007.

Anyone staying at the Delta Prince Edward or having a meal in its restaurant Saturday night will have to do so by candlelight, but only for one hour.

“Switching off unnecessary lights for one hour is a gesture”.

As part of the global community, South Africa will celebrate Earth Hour on Saturday from 8.30pm to 9.30pm local time.

The State Opera house (Staatsoper) is seen after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Vienna, Austria, March 25, 2017.

Empower said it will also participate in the Earth Hour Walkathon at Bay Avenue Park in Business Bay.

From Australia, it moved westward through Asia, with numerous skyscrapers ringing Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour going dark in solidarity, while at Myanmar’s most sacred pagoda, the Shwedagon, 10,000 oil lamps were lit to shine a light on climate action.

A year ago was a milestone if stats are to be compared.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said Pakistan will play its due role to improve the national climate change resilience, protect lives and livelihoods of the people.