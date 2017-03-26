More than 3,000 landmarks across the globe from the Eiffel Tower to the Empire State Building and United Nations headquarters in NY all the way to the Acropolis in Greece, switched off their lights Saturday night for Earth Hour.

In Luzon, volume reduction during the switching off of non-essential lights for an hour beginning 8:30 p.m. on March 25 was only 77 MW, a 43% decline from last year’s 136 MW.

From the Eiffel Tower to Taipei 101 and the Empire State Building to the Acropolis, thousands of landmarks will switch off their lights in solidarity as individuals, communities and organizations worldwide deliver on their potential to help change climate change, the planet’s biggest environmental challenge yet.

After 10 years of the world’s first Earth Hour in Sydney, WWF’s landmark movement has seen unprecedented developments taking place in the battle against climate change.

Port Moody and Port Coquitlam residents are encouraged to go dark tomorrow night for an hour, turning off all appliances, lights and even electronics to save energy.

People are being urged to join United Kingdom landmarks and famous sites around the world as they switch off their lights for an hour on Saturday night to back action on climate change.

Sandton Central-based participants include two of South Africa’s most prestigious shopping centres as well as several leading banks and corporates, joining more than a billion people across 178 countries in the fight to protect our environment. It may be necessary to do some research when the lights go on. According to Earth Hour, it is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment.

Earth Hour aims to raise awareness of human activity that contributes to climate change while showing that action can become a part of people’s daily routines, to cut down power consumption and in turn greenhouse gasses.

Using the hashtag, #ChangeClimateChange, this year’s Earth Hour drew attention to issues connected to global warning. With the historic Paris Agreement on climate change now in force, there’s never been a more crucial time to show strong public support for efforts to stem climate change. There will be live performances during Earth Hours featuring artists such as Bridgit Mendler, Valerie June, and others.

Many countries are moving towards renewable energy sources and away from fossil fuels to reduce their carbon emissions.