Easton Man Killed In Multi-Car Avon Crash

One person was killed and at least five others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash on Harrison Blvd.in Avon just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Sixty-year-old John Voltolini of South Easton was driving west when his auto crashed the eastbound lane and crashed into three other vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Six more were transported from the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police say five others were injured in the crash, but the did not know their conditions early Sunday morning.