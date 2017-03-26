Ed Sheeran Saves Street Boys In Liberia During Comic Relief Trip

In the video, produced by Comic Relief, Sheeran meets JD, a Liberian boy who spent two months sleeping in a canoe on the beach bordering a risky slum at the time of the video’s filming. Mirada Hart, hosting at the time with comedian Rob Beckett, said Comic Relief rules stated Sheeran had to kiss the tallest host on the evening.

Shortly after the performance, Sheeran and Inbetweeners star Greg Davies kissed.

Before another wrote: “As if I watched Mr Gilbert lips Ed Sheeran and Mirand #RedNoseDay”.

The young boy, named JD, had been sleeping rough in the slums.

“We had an impromptu jamming session and the girl could really sing. Peaches sang a song that reminded her of her father and as she did, tears started to roll down her face”.

His acts of kindness were shown throughout the Red Nose Day programme and viewers flocked to social media to share their appreciation for the star.

Adding: ‘He dad taught her how to sing and she got really choked up about it.

Sheeran’s Liberian experience came as celebrities, performers and media figures gathered yesterday to boost fundraising efforts for Comic Relief, which was founded in 1985 by scriptwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry in response to starvation in Ethiopia.

Speaking to the camera he said: ‘We can’t leave without sorting these kids out so we are going to sort them out but these kids are just five in a million.

One person commented: “Didn’t expect to turn the TV on and see Ed Sheeran crying and then Peaches crying and then me crying man”.

Forever the professional, Ed laughed off the slip-up as he carried on with his hit but it didn’t go unnoticed by fans on Twitter.

In a lighthearted sketch, Sheeran teamed with Kurupt FM, the comedy troupe behind the BBC series People Just Do Nothing, to produce a green screen-heavy music video.

Although not everyone disagreed with suggesting his mistake was “the cutest” as another insisted she “fell in love” with the hitmaker following the blunder.