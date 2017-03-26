Effingham, Bloomington JC Penney stores to close

J.C. Penney is closing 138 stores in the near future, four of which are in Colorado, a press release from the company said.

You can check the full list of closures here.

The J.C. Penney at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth was among 33 closed nationwide by the chain in 2014 as it restructured its business. Most affected stores will begin liquidating inventory on April 17.

Macy’s and Sears stores in Brevard County, so far, are staying open while the retailers shutter stores across the United States. Like other department stores, J.C. Penney Co.is hurting as more people shop online instead of heading to the mall.

The effort by the retailing chain is created to ensure long-term profitability, the company said. “It is essential to retain those locations that present the best expression of the JCPenney brand and function”, said Ellison.

By closing stores, the Texas-based company said it expects to save an estimated $200 million a year.

The company posted a profit for the first time since 2010, but claimed the closures were necessary to compete against online retailers.

Waterville’s JC Penney is a landmark store in the Elm Plaza, on upper Main Street near the exit 130 on-ramps for Interstate 95. About 5,000 positions will be eliminated nationwide as part of the store closings in June. Earlier this year, the company also offered a voluntary early retirement program to about 6,000 employees.