A Cairo prosecutor has ordered the release of ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, ending almost six years of legal proceedings against the long-ruling autocrat.

But “discussing Mubarak and symbols of his era has become acceptable in the media and in the street”, she said.

Mubarak had been sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for the killing of protesters before appealing the sentence.

An appeals court ordered a retrial that culminated in 2014 in the case against Mubarak and his senior officials being dropped. His release has been possible since Egypt’s top appeals court cleared him in the last criminal prosecution he faced in early March.

According to a judicial source the court also rejected demands by lawyers of the victims to reopen civil suits. An appeal and retrial ended up with a dismissal of the charges.

Following the verdict in that case, Mubarak’s sons were released for time served, as they had already been behind bars for more than three years pending trial.

Mubarak’s critics have complained his incarceration was more like a luxurious retirement funded by Egyptian taxpayers, including constant visits from family and delivery of takeout restaurant food.

The attacks began soon after el-Sissi, as defense minister, led the 2013 ouster of the Brotherhood’s Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first freely elected leader whose one-year in office proved divisive.

Sisi has since launched a crackdown on Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood, which has been banned as a terrorist organisation.

The former President was subsequently tried for murdering protestors who demonstrated against his rule in 2011.

Mubarak has long maintained his innocence and says history will judge him a patriot who served his country selflessly.

Another final court ruling in January 2016 sentenced Mubarak to three years in prison, as part of a trial popularly known as the “presidential palaces case”, in which Mubarak and his two sons, Alaa and Gamal, were accused of squandering LE125 million in state funds to renovate their residential properties.