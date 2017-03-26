Egyptian court jails 56 people over boat disaster that killed 200

An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to jail terms of up to 14 years yesterday over the capsizing of a boat that killed more than 200 people, one of the deadliest disasters in the Mediterranean crossings of migrants to Europe.

The boat sank in the Mediterranean off Burj Rashid, a village in Beheira province, northern Egypt, where the sea and Nile river meet. At least 169 people were rescued but at least 202 died.

According to Al Shorouk newspaper, the defendants were charged with intentional use of watercraft that was not intended for transporting people, with the failure of providing those on board with life-saving equipment as well as causing danger to life of people.

The charges they faced included manslaughter, negligence, using a boat for unlicensed purposes, endangering children, and organizing illegal immigration.

The sea route from Egypt to Europe has become increasingly popular for migrants, and numerous Egyptians who were on board the boat were unescorted minors or single men in their early 20s. It had been carrying Egyptians, Sudanese, Eritreans and Somalis, and was believed to be heading for Italy.

“Of the 5,096 refugees and migrants reported dead or missing at sea past year, 90 percent traveled along the sea route to Italy, amounting to one death for every 40 people crossing”, it said.

There were 163 survivors, mostly Egyptian.