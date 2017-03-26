Elizabeth Thomas’ brother shares sister’s statement before disappearance

“I’m afraid he’s married her”.

The search is ongoing for Tad Cummins, the 50-year-old Culleoka, Tennessee, teacher who is believed to have abducted his 15-year-old former student, high school freshman Elizabeth Thomas, in mid-March.

Tad Cummins, the former Tennessee teacher at the center a multi-state AMBER Alert after he allegedly “groomed” and kidnapped one of his teenage students, frequently thought he’d be a great educator. He also looked up the topic of teen marriage, the TBI said.

Cummins took out a $4,500 loan days before he disappeared, police said.

While her sister-in-law doesn’t place blame on it, she said that Elizabeth suffered a troubled childhood and admits that it might have left her more vulnerable to this type of situation. According to Sarah, Cummins rubbed his hands on both of their backs when the girls met him at the Culleoka Unit School in Maury County. The mom of ten said she wanted to intervene but has a court order saying she’s not allowed to be in contact with any of her children.

A new image provided by investigators shows Cummins and Thomas sitting together at school.

In an open letter Thursday, her family said they were “desperate” for information about her disappearance and again asked people to come forward if they know something. He’s now facing charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Cummins, who was sacked by the Maury County school system the day after the disappearances, is wanted in Tennessee for kidnapping and having sexual contact with Thomas. The Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney General’s Office for the 22nd Judicial District, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies have worked tirelessly to find Elizabeth. Some teachers reportedly called the girl a “whore” and a “slut” behind her back, while a few students said it to her face. The TBI determined the purchase of hair dye by Cummins was not part of his intended plan for Elizabeth Thomas.

“Thomas is believed to be in the custody of 50-year-old Tad Cummins, a white male, who stands 6’0″, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

He was sacked on March 14, the day after his disappearance, for unprofessional conduct and insubordination, according to his personnel files, which were published by CNN affiliate WZTV.

She also said her younger sister is “not a camper”.

So far, the TBI has received 860 tips about the whereabouts of Cummins and Thomas.

“He had lied to all these kids”, he said.

Anthony Thomas told HLN the account is Elizabeth’s.

Ashley Riggins, a longtime friend of Elizabeth’s, told Today that she knew the 15-year-old had a tough upbringing and explained that Elizabeth would often break down and cry. “If they did come through our town, we are going to everything we can to help”.