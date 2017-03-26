Emirates Rushes New Ad Over Electronics Ban

Dubai was one of 10 cities in Muslim-majority countries affected by the new rule, which will force passengers to forego their tablets, laptops and other gadgets on direct flights to the U.S. Mobile phones and medical devices will be allowed onboard.

The United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s top aviation hubs, has said it was surprised by the ban on laptops in plane cabins bound for the United States because UAE security was already tight, but it pledged to cooperate with USA authorities.

The restriction affects flights to the U.S. from ten global airports in the Middle East.

The British restrictions do not include the UAE or Qatar but will affect Turkish Airlines and UK-based carriers including British Airways, easyJet and Monarch.

U.S. authorities said the measure is the result of intelligence showing a risk for terrorist activity involving commercial aviation.

United States lawmakers said they had been briefed over the weekend on the classified intelligence behind the ban, and the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said he backed it. Passengers nearly always carry their electronic devices with them and prefer to do so.

The measure has reportedly blindsided the world’s most successful airlines, including Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, which have repeatedly been accused by American rivals of receiving massive subsidies from their governments. The others involve Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Cairo International Airport, Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Kuwait International Airport and Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca. Officials have told reporters that the action is meant to address “gaps” in foreign airport security, but did not cite any specific or credible threat.

The rules will nearly certainly have a deterrent effect among some passengers where they are able to choose between an airline affected by the rules and one that is not. Computers, tablets and e-books are part of the standard carry-on baggage; airlines encourage passengers to keep these valuables with them in their carry-on.

Caron also said that he was anxious the new rules would cause inconvenience to travellers who are “mainly business people who need to work or tourists who don’t want to be deprived of their devices to relax or watch a movie”. Additional security checks will take place at the gate. Passengers on flights connecting in Dubai wouldn’t need to hand them in until boarding the US -bound leg.

The US ban will affect around 50 flights per day from nine airlines, and the British ban will hit 14 carriers.

Any such devices will need to be placed into hold luggage and checked-in before going through central security.

Qatar Airways declined to comment beyond statements issued on Tuesday.