EMT dies in Bronx after being run over by own hijacked ambulance

He was taken into custody and later charged with murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

The younger Gonzalez is due back in court this Wednesday. She was a mother to five children, the fire department said. He has a history of violent and erratic behavior with police, they said.

Gonzalez then drove over Arroyo, put the vehicle in drive and continued forward toward Watson Avenue, dragging Arroyo across the street, police said.

The man charged after an ambulance stolen in the Bronx Thursday was used to run over and kill an EMT has a lengthy arrest record.

A man accused of crushing a fire department medic to death under the wheels of a stolen ambulance told reporters Friday he’d done nothing wrong, while his lawyer said he was mentally ill and didn’t act intentionally.

Arroyo is survived by five children, a fiancé, a sister and five brothers, according to her brother, Joel Rosado.

The second EMT was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Arroyo, who left the ambulance door open, was approaching the man, later identified as Gonzalez, who then moved around her and went inside the ambulance. The ambulance made a left turn on Watson and crashed into a parked auto.

The 14-year department veteran taught Edgar “how to be tough, and also how to make other people smile”, he said.

Both Arroyo and the other EMT exited the ambulance, Nigro said.

Arroyo’s colleagues honored her Friday with a ceremony at EMS Station 26 on Boston Road, where she worked.

“She was always a sweetheart, always had a smile”, Watson said.

“I miss her. Of course, you know, I love her”, said Arroyo’s son Edgar, 22.

The Stephen Siller Foundation organization raised more than more than $1 million for Pei Xia Chen and Maritza Ramos, who lost their husbands, Detective Wenjian Liu and Detective Rafael Ramos during an ambush in Brooklyn in 2014.

Vincent A. Variale, the president of the EMT’s union, said the perpetrator needs to spend the rest of his life in prison. “I’m devastated and it’s hard, the fact that I’m trying to get him to want to become a working person, and try to stable himself out”.

A passing K-9 officer and a bystander helped catch the 25-year-old man. “We lost a good woman“. Unfortunately, those can be tragedies, like the one in NY last night, at 7:10pm, on White Plains Road in the Bronx.

A member of the transport police subdued the 25-year-old suspect helped by a member of the public.

Of the eight fatalities, three have been women.