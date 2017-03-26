England’s Defoe scores dream comeback goal against Lithuania

The 20th strike of Defoe’s worldwide career came after 21 minutes at Wembley and four years on from his 19th versus minnows San Marino in March 2013.

Alli and Sterling are clearly two certain starters for Southgate, crucial parts of his 4-2-3-1 system.

Defoe, who walked on to the Wembley pitch with terminally ill Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, was delighted with his dream return to the England set-up. The ease with which he found space from a panicked Linas Klimavicius, holding back while the defender felt compelled to snuff out the ball at source, has sustained his prolific Premier League career at four top-flight clubs.

‘It’s good to be back, ‘ Defoe told ITV Sport.

The shackles of expectation that came with last year’s unprecedented success seemed to have been lifted and it is the Foxes and England who are reaping the benefits when it comes to Vardy.

“There’ve been some good things – two very young centre-backs, which is a plus for us in the way they defended”, said Southgate, who filled that position himself across a nine-year and 57-cap global career. The chance of victory in this match is more for England.

“I don’t know if we can have a distinct pecking order because players that are playing well deserve the opportunity”.

“It’s going to be very hard, we know that, but it’s a great test for us”.

More importantly, key players such as Jordan Henderson, Gary Cahill and Harry Kane, the spine of the team, will be available hopefully and we can all form a more critical appraisal of Southgate’s artistry as an England manager.

Defoe played nearly an hour before being replaced by another player out of his 20s.

“I’m not thinking that we can beat England in ball possession!”, said Lithuania goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus.

It was an emotional day at Wembley as tributes were paid to the victims of the Westminster attack in central London on Wednesday, as well as former England manager Graham Taylor who died in January.

The win keeps England at the top of Group F with 13 points.

The country who finishes second advances to the second round playoff.

His Liverpool teammate Nathaniel Clyne was again an unused substitute, with Tottenham Hotspur’s Kyle Walker having seemingly cemented himself as Gareth Southgate’s first-choice right-back.