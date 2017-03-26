Erdogan ‘to review European Union ties after referendum’

Turkey could hold a referendum on whether to continue the accession talks with the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

“Right now we are holding a referendum on April 16 and after that we could choose to do a second one on the (EU) accession talks and we would abide by whatever our people would say there”, Erdoğan said Saturday, according to Reuters.

He also said he would like to conduct “face to face” meetings with the new USA administration in May, where talks will focus on Ankara’s dislike of its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally’s continued support for Kurdish militias in Syria it views as terrorists. The relationship between Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump, both populist leaders, will be closely watched, with ties between the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies deeply strained.

“Turkey has waited at the door (of the EU) for 54 years”, he said, referring to 1963 when Ankara partnered up with the bloc’s then economic union.

It is the latest barb in the bitter dispute between Turkey and Europe after Germany and The Netherlands blocked Turkish ministers from campaigning for vote in next month’s referendum on boosting Erdogan’s powers.

Erdogan said he discussed the ban in a telephone call with British Prime Minister Theresa May, while Turkey’s foreign minister took up the issue during a recent visit to the United States.

Voters will decide if they want a set of constitutional changes to significantly expand presidential powers.

“We would like to receive an explanation with regard to the comments by President Erdogan concerning the safety of Europeans on the streets in the world”, Maja Kocijancic, EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs, told reporters on Thursday in Brussels.

Turkey’s opposition parties protest that Mr Erdogan has already consolidated his control over all branches of government since his election in 2014.

“What? If the death penalty is introduced (to bring justice) for the 249 people killed (in last year’s failed coup), Turkey has no place in Europe?” “We are afraid when we arrive at the airport in Turkey”.