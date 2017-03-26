Eric Dier reveals England captain ambitions

A prominent English supporters group has hit out at the unsavoury chanting of some travelling fans during the national side’s 1-0 loss away to Germany in their friendly worldwide.

England’s 1-0 defeat in Dortmund was marred by a section of England fans – who often claim they are provoked when there is trouble – booing the German national anthem and mimicking fighter planes with reference to the second world war.

Following the midweek defeat to world champions Germany, the road to Russian Federation resumes on Sunday when England welcome Lithuania to Wembley Stadium. “They’ll probably play a low block so we have to be confident and play with intensity”.

For England, the match comes just four days after a lone terrorist killed four people on London’s iconic Westminster Bridge near the British Parliament building. How we play depends on the opposition.

Lithuania will bid to emulate Iceland by claiming a shock victory over England at Wembley on Sunday.

Iceland were ranked 34th in the world when they floored England with a 2-1 win in the last 16 of the European Championship past year, while Lithuania now sit 107th in the world standings.

In common with many observers, Jankauskas said the financial strength of the Premier League and the consequent influx of worldwide stars into English football’s top flight was hampering the national side.

“Not just to score goals”. We have to be confident going into it, try to play quick, attacking football and hopefully they won’t be able to handle that.

“We need to make sure we make good chances rather than shots we don’t need to take on, move the ball quickly but in a controlled manner”.

The match should be one that Gareth Southgate’s side win comfortably, especially playing at Wembley stadium.

“It’s an ambition of mine”.

The 29-year-old has been England captain on several occasions in the past and, with Wayne Rooney out of the squad due to injury and lack of first team opportunities with Manchester United, Hart has a chance to stake his claim for the armband in future.

“But we’ve analysed the England team a lot and I think I’m prepared for tomorrow, so let’s see”.

Southgate cited Terry Venables as an example of an England manager who won over a squad full of strong personalities, including Tony Adams, Alan Shearer and Stuart Pearce, by letting them have their say when it came to tactics and game-planning.

Dier was also asked whether England are a side who should be aiming to peak for the 2018 World Cup, or for a later tournament.