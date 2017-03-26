Eskom calls on South Africa to switch off for Earth Hour

“We participate in Earth Hour to send the message that climate change and its effects on the environment must be heeded”.

The 11th-annual Earth Hour will take place on Saturday, March 25th, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

More than 7,000 cities across 172 countries will switch off electric powered lights and non-essential electronics for Earth Hour on Saturday night to raise awareness for global climate action. “Never did we imagine that we would be writing a dramatic new story for climate action where each individual can help turn the page toward a sustainable, climate-resilient future for all”, said Siddarth Das, executive director of Earth Hour Global.

Thousands of residents of B.C. will join people around the world in turning off their lights and powering down electronics for Earth Hour 2017.

According to the WWF website, individuals, communities, organizations and landmarks in an unprecedented 178 countries and territories a year ago took part in the world’s largest grassroots movement for environmental protection.

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ), in partnership with the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) will celebrate this event by switching off the lights of iconic buildings and landmarks, including the Nelson Mandela Bridge, Metro Centre and the city’s headquarters in Braamfontein, in support of the global initiative. Founded in 2007 in Sydney, the movement has come a long way.

Some of those policies, Das said, include China’s push to invest in renewable energy, India’s pledge for more solar power, Spain’s insistence on fulfilling the commitments in the Paris agreement and the fact that United States had more people in the renewable energy sector than in the fossil fuel industry past year.

The event was first marked in Australia ten years ago. There will be live performances during Earth Hours featuring artists such as Bridgit Mendler, Valerie June, and others.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said Pakistan will play its due role to improve the national climate change resilience, protect lives and livelihoods of the people. The world’s largest conservation organization changed its name years later to reflect a broader focus on all environmental issues rather than just wildlife; it is still known as the World Wildlife Fund in the United States and Canada, and all units worldwide use the acronym WWF. They wanted to grab the world’s attention towards rising carbon emissions globally, which is one of the main causes for global warming.