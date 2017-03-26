European Union leaders hit back at Erdogan as Turkey threatens migrant deal

The diplomatic row between Turkey and the Netherlands broke out as the Dutch authorities’ made a decision to, for security reasons, prohibit Turkish politicians from delivering speeches in the Netherlands in support of constitutional reform in Turkey.

“I call on my people voting in the elections there today, do not, in any way, vote for these racist parties, do not vote for the current mentality that barred our minister”, he said at a rally in the western Turkish city of Afyonkarahisar.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the Netherlands a “Nazi remnant” and said the country should face sanctions for barring Turkish ministers from speaking in Rotterdam, fuelling a row over Ankara’s political campaigning overseas.

European Union chiefs on Wednesday blasted Turkey’s Nazi comparisons with The Netherlands and Germany as “detached from reality” and incompatible with its ambitions to join the bloc.

“Europe is heading towards being drowned in its own fears”, the president added.

Diplomatic tensions between the two countries escalated on the weekend after the Dutch authorities cancelled Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s flight permission to the Netherlands and then blocked Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam on Saturday.

It is also accusing the European Union of failing to keep any of its promises over the migrant deal, citing in particular visa-free travel for Turks in Europe.

Erdogan has previously called Wilders a “fascist” and said Turks in the Netherlands must not vote for his PVV (Party for Freedom), which wants to “de-Islamicise” the Netherlands. “Turkey is joining the European Union”, concluded Juncker.

Turkish writer Hakan Günday told EURACTIV Spain that the ongoing dispute between Turkey and The Netherlands is a reflection of Ankara’s relationship with the European Union in general and that the country has been “at war with itself for a long time”.

Turkish government will suspend high-level relations and all planned meetings with Netherlands.

Unlike the USA or French presidential elections, there will be no outright Dutch victor, with up to 15 parties having a realistic chance of winning a seat in parliament and none set to gain even 20 percent of the vote.

Erdogan sought to rub salt into the wound Tuesday by bringing up the Srebrenica massacre of 1995, where Dutch UN peacekeepers failed to prevent the killing of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims by Bosnian Serbs.

Erdogan on Wednesday also said he had given instructions for a “twinning” agreement between Istanbul and the Dutch city of Rotterdam be scrapped, saying “it is not possible to be twins under such conditions”.

Germany and Austria have also acted to stop Turkish rallies aimed at stirring support for a “yes” vote in a April 16 referendum on giving President Erdogan greater powers.