European Union leaders seek unity in Rome, despite Brexit and protests

However, we are living in unpredictable times, and the 60th anniversary of the Rome Treaties is an opportunity not only to reaffirm our commitment to the values and objectives on which the European project is founded, but also to take pragmatic and ambitious steps forward.

“Too many migrants? It is their fault”, said posters plastered around the city showing the faces of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker.

With no representative from the United Kingdom, which is set to leave the European Union following a referendum, the dignitaries were received at the Campidoglio, site of Rome’s city hall, by host Paolo Gentiloni, Italy’s prime minister. “And only a sovereign Europe guarantees independence for its nations, guarantees freedom for its citizens”, he said.

At the end of the session, all 27 leaders signed the Rome Declaration saying that “European unity is a bold, farsighted endeavor”.

“The future European Union should reflect the inherent realities of each member state, without ignoring the continuous evolvement of our global environment”.

“The Europe of different speeds does not in any way mean that it is not a common Europe”, Merkel said after the ceremony.

The divisions in the European Union have deepened considerably since the 2008 financial crisis and the subsequent deep recession that sent unemployment into double digit levels and triggered the bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal and the rescue of Spain’s banks. They said that the European Union is facing unprecedented challenges but that it will keep the door open to those who want to join later. There’s little sign that Brexit has triggered a domino effect across Europe, the nationalist Geert Wilders failed to convert an early poll lead into victory in this month’s Dutch elections and pro-EU candidates remain ahead of rivals for the upcoming votes in France and Germany.

Joseph Muscat is greeted by Italy’s PM Gentiloni as European Council President Tusk applauds. He added that smaller European Union countries should view Germany, the bloc’s most populous nation and its biggest economic power, as being interested in them rather than lecturing them.

After welcoming the leaders to the Renaissance-era Palazzo dei Conservatori, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said: “We have had 60 years of peace in Europe and we owe it to the courage of the founding fathers”.

The centre of the Italian capital was already set to be in lockdown amid fears that a EuroStop march, expected to draw thousands of protestors, may be infiltrated by extremists.

Meeting without Britain, the other 27 member countries will endorse a declaration of intent for the next decade, on the Capitoline Hill where six founding states signed the Treaty of Rome on March 25, 1957.

But while the European Union event was underway on Capitoline Hill, protests were going on close by.

In a series of speeches, European Union leaders also acknowledged how the bloc had strayed into a complicated structure that had slowly lost touch with its citizens, compounded by the severe financial crisis that struck several European Union nations over the past decade.

Britain says that it will trigger the negotiations to leave the bloc on March 29, only days after the summit.