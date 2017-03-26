European Union sets Brexit talk conditions, priority for people, money, borders

The European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters there will be a Brexit summit for 27 members – without Britain – to work out strategy: “I will call a European Council on Saturday 29th of April to adopt the guidelines for the Brexit talks”.

For all the talk about Article 50, which U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will formally trigger to begin exit negotiations next week, Britain’s post-Brexit future will be shaped to a far greater extent by another provision of the European Union treaties: Article 218.

“The sooner we reach a deal on an orderly withdrawal, the sooner we can prepare for the future relationship”, he said, adding that leaving hard divorce issues until the last moment was playing with failure.

Britain has already lost almost a month of negotiating time, as European Union leaders had been ready to meet on 6 April had May begun the process in mid-March as expected. But May was not able to trigger the talks until last week, when the British Parliament approved a bill authorizing the start of Brexit negotiations. Therefore we must do everything we can to make sure the process of divorce is the least painful for the EU.

“I feel there is great consensus about what are the red lines” among the 27 EU member states, Portuguese Secretary of State for European Affairs Margarida Marques said in an interview.

More than two-thirds of voters also think Britain should continue contributing to certain EU-funded projects, such as important university research. Sturgeon says Scotland mustn’t be “taken down a path that we do not want to go down without a choice”.

But the actual Brexit talks will not start for around three or possibly more weeks after the summit, when ministers will formally give a mandate to Barnier, EU officials said. The EU wants Britain to pay a hefty divorce bill – estimates have ranged up to 60 billion euros ($64 billion) – to cover pension liabilities for EU staff and other commitments the United Kingdom has agreed to.

Although banks face strict supervision under the European Central Bank in the euro zone, there is no similarly powerful regulator for insurers and other financial players, leaving decisions on factors such as the size of a local operation to individual countries.

“No-deal” Brexit would have grave consequences.

The possibility of a transitional deal to cover unresolved issues like trade tariffs and immigration after Britain leaves in two years promises to be one of the key sticking points in the Brexit negotiations.

Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has warned that the British government has not done enough to prepare for the “real prospect” that talks with the European Union may break down, ending in no deal and “mutually assured damage” to both Britain and the EU.

Several EU members, including Germany, have insisted that Britain should not be allowed to “cherry-pick” current privileges with regard to the single market, and that a trade deal could only come after an agreement on the terms of the divorce. The talks themselves should be over by March 2019.