Eurozone Economy Near Six-Year High, US Growth Slowing, Says IHS Market

Mr. Williamson said the PMI’s average over the three months through March were consistent with a quarter-to-quarter economic growth rate of 0.6%.

Growth in Japan’s manufacturing sector slowed in March as business confidence in the world’s third largest economy softened and output eased against a backdrop of a weaker yen and high input price inflation.

The French economic data have come better as well, the Flash Services PMI surged from 56.4 to 58.5 points, even if the economists have expected to see a drop to 56.2 points, the manufacturing sector has resumed the expansion as the Flash manufacturing PMI surged from 52.2 to 53.4 points.

Data compiler IHS Markit said that its preliminary reading of its monthly purchasing manager rose to 57.6 this month from 55.9, reaching the highest level since May 2011. Anything above 50 signals growth, while anything below means a contraction in activity – so the higher the better.

Germany has grown the fastest since May 2011 as it created the highest number of jobs in six years, while both service and manufacturing sectors increased their size, the former saw new jobs added at the fastest pace in 20 years.

“The eurozone economy’s throttle opened further in March, with business activity and hiring surging higher“, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. The manufacturing sector reading, however, slipped to a two-month low of 57.2.

The rise in yields came even though doubt has grown about United States president Donald Trump’s ability to deliver fiscal stimulus measures that were promised during his election campaign past year. As such, policymakers at the European Central Bank are unlikely to be convinced that recent signs of a pick-up in activity will translate into sustained upward pressure on inflation’.

But this view on tapering is hardly the kind of fuel needed to inspire a Euro rally as it appears to be a technical call rather than a fundamental reassessment of the ECB’s role in the economy.

The reading for output fell to 53.4 from a final 54.1 in February, but still showed expansion for the eighth consecutive month.