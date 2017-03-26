Ex-Egypt president Hosni Mubarak freed from detention

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has left the Cairo military hospital where he spent most of his six years in prison, his lawyer Farid al-Deeb said on Friday.

As the ex-president was released, an explosion in the Maadi suburb of Cairo killed one person and injured three others, but the two events are not thought to be related.

– Mubarak becomes a major mediator in the Arab-Israeli peace process, remaining a consistent United States ally bolstered by billions of dollars in American aid.

“When you see the group of people who show up and cheer and support him, you are talking about 150, 200 people”, he said, referring to occasional shows of support outside the Maadi hospital when Mubarak was there.

– Mubarak is also acquitted of corruption charges that he faced along with his sons Alaa and Gamal – his one-time heir apparent – as the statute of limitations on the case expires.

“I hope Mubarak returns back to power”, said Ahmed, “I was living in better conditions during Mubarak’s time than nowadays”. The Muslim Brotherhood government was elected and then overthrown in a military coup, and Egyptians are struggling with the worst economic crisis in, years. The court rulings capped three trials over the same charges of failing to stop the killings of protesters.

It’s old news that Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak walked.

Mubarak’s recovery conveniently coincided with his acquittal from the last and most serious of the charges brought against him in the wake of Egypt’s temporary awakening: being complicit in the killing of 846 protesters in 18 days by security forces.

Through his trial, Mr Mubarak seemed baffled by the people’s anger, insistent that he had done his best for his country and adamant that history would vindicate him.

In the few years before his overthrow, Mubarak had begun to loosen his grip on political life and the media, allowing for some protests and criticism.

Prosecutors, however, reopened another corruption case on Thursday, linked to allegations that Mubarak received gifts from the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper worth $1 million, along with his family members.