Ex-Mass Effect Animator Explains Andromeda’s Issues

With the series of unbelievable and aesthetically pleasing games recently released like Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn, Cooper said that the expectations of players have only grown.

“Mass Effect: Andromeda” character animations have caused a meme storm, and BioWare says they won’t be corrected in the day one patch.

BioWare’s Fabrice Condominas revealed in a recent interview with Finder that the team actually explored the possibilities of procedurally generated planets for Mass Effect Andromeda, before abandoning the idea as they never managed to reach the level of quality they were pushing for.

Cooper said: “That said, animating an RPG is a really, really big undertaking – completely different from a game like Uncharted so comparisons are unfair”. Games of that nature use a more “highly controlled” system of encounters which rely on much more “bespoke” animations and expressions. Before that, he was an animator on the first two Mass Effect games. In Horizon Zero Dawn they had around 15. “That idea certainly crossed our minds and yes we tried those things, but in the end we went with quality over quantity”. Player expectations have only grown.

Social media only makes things worse, according to Cooper.

Due to the quantity of animations in an RPG (Mass Effect 1 had eight hours, Horizon Zero Dawn, fifteen) designers (not animators) sequence pre-created animations together “like DJs with samples and tracks”. Cooper suggested that the quality of this algorithm may be to blame for Andromeda’s facial animation woes.

So the same planets you can scan from space are the remains of those procedural generation experiments and were ultimately abandoned in favour of quality content.

Mass Effect 1-3 populated default body “talking” movement, lip-sync and head movement based on the dialogue text. His theory – remember, he’s no longer with BioWare – is that the studio attempted to perform every animation by hand only to realize that this was too monumental of a task.

He finishes, “The one positive to come out of all this is that AAA story-heavy games can’t skimp on the animation quality with a systemic approach alone”.

The audience has grown more discerning, which makes our job more hard but furthers animation quality (and animators) as a requirement.