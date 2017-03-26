Fact checking Trump’s latest White House jobs announcement

In a statement Friday on Twitter, President Trump said he was “thrilled” to announce Charter’s decision after a meeting with Rutledge at the White House, portraying the highlights as news.

Trump said the plans will be great for United States workers, telling Rutledge: “You watch, it will be one of your really fantastic decisions”. The center will serve customers of Spectrum Cable, formerly Time Warner Cable. “Charter has also pledged to completely end its offshore call centers”. “We have a president who is living up to his campaign promises, and that is to create more jobs”. “They explain that many, if not most of the overseas jobs would be brought in-house, where the Applicants would provide significant training, benefits, and opportunities for advancement, which would add to the skill level and economic fabric of local communities”.

The South Texas Call Center by Charter Communications announced the expansion last august.

“I was proud to join in today’s announcement, and I thank the President and Charter Communications for their commitment to bring jobs back to America, creating hundreds of jobs for hardworking Texans in the process”, said Governor Abbott.

The agency is considering a petition by the American Cable Association to strike the requirement Charter extend service to areas already served by companies because it could harm smaller competitors.

Charter completed the takeover of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in May 2016 after the merger was approved by the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.

“Charter has been insourcing jobs for the past five years, and as a result of that our company has performed tremendously”, Rutledge said from the Oval Office. Additionally, Charter will expand a recently opened call center in San Antonio.

We asked Charter spokesman Justin Venech what’s new about the White House announcement.

And as some reporters were quick to point out on Twitter, the $25 billion – to be spent over four years – is actually a bit less than what Charter’s standard operating CAPEX has been historically. The company said Friday that it would happen over four years.

“Market analysts were expecting the company would spend roughly $30 billion on capital expenditures, such as buying cable boxes and maintaining its network, through 2020”, the paper wrote.