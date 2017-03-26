Failure of GOP health bill may take toll on Trump administration

In an updated analysis Thursday, the CBO said late changes to the bill meant to win over reluctant lawmakers would cut beneficial deficit reduction in half, while failing to cover more people. If Republicans rewrite their plan again, it could be a week before there’s a new report from the budget office about the bill’s costs and projected impact.

It was noted then that the premiums could actually increase for the first few years of the bill.

If they went this route, Republican leaders would not spring a new bill on their followers and allies and tell them they have to vote for it posthaste. “The legislation would have raised healthcare costs and decreased coverage for millions of Americans”.

After weeks of political maneuvering, Republican leaders failed to bring their health care overhaul bill to a vote as planned on Thursday in the House of Representatives.

“Ten years from now, the American people won’t remember if we voted today, next week or next year on a plan to replace ObamaCare”. Speaking to members of the conservative Freedom Caucus mid-day Thursday, Trump is pitching concessions to representatives who want to limit the requirement for health plans to include benefits including substance abuse and maternity care.

As a result, in an effort to avoid the humiliation of a defeat, Ryan announced today that he was withdrawing the move to have a vote on Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

Weirdly enough, the Freedom Caucus even pushed for a repeal of Obamacare’s provisions that prevented insurers from denying patients based on a preexisting condition. “Something has to be done to improve our health care system”. They swiftly issued statements Friday afternoon expressing some combination of glee and relief that seniors’ interests would be better served by continuing things as they are under Obamacare. Among the Republicans, there is one exception to a party-line vote: Jody Hice, the Republican from the 10th District.

But these numbers may not be up to date due to a serious of last-minute changes Republicans made to the legislation before the House vote. Clearly this turned out to be right. The revised bill, written in secret in the middle of the night earlier this week, doesn’t have the votes.

Standing on the White House lawn Friday morning, Mulvaney told CNBC that President Trump chose to stop negotiating with lawmakers over the healthcare bill because he “has other things he wants to do”. If his bill doesn’t get passed, he will abandon his healthcare measures to focus on other areas of policy. And while Speaker Ryan and Health and Human Services Secretary Thomas Price talk about the three phases of replacing Obamacare, but conservatives warn that later pieces of the reform, including replacement legislation that will need 60 votes to pass the Senate, may never come to pass. Any more and it won’t get enough support. In the hours leading up to the AHCA’s demise, Republicans on the House floor mostly supported the bill, but conceded the proposal wasn’t exactly what they wanted.