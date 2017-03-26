Failure on health bill also hurts prospects for tax overhaul

“I would say that we will probably start going very, very strongly for the big tax cuts and tax reform”, President Trump told reporters Friday.

One of the conservatives’ demands has been to change an Obamacare requirement that insurance plans cover “essential benefits”, including coverage for maternity services, mental health care and prescription drugs.

At an event hosted by Axios, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the administration thinks tax reform is possible by the August recess.

Perhaps most damaging is the fact that Mr Trump – elected in part to bring his business skills to the White House – failed to negotiate a deal between the factions of his own party. But its failure to pass could also force the Trump administration to come up with a palatable tax reform that could deliver this year some of the stimulus Wall Street has rallied on.

Another Republican Congressman, Justin Amash, who was instrumental in replacing Ryan’s predecessor because he was too “moderate”, added that “nobody is talking about” repeating such a coup and replacing Ryan as Speaker.

A source said: ‘He was talked into doing this bill first. “But I promise you, that victory won’t last very long”, he said.

“The danger is that a wounded president and his GOP allies will act on their sore feelings by irresponsibly attacking the existing health care system in other ways”, a Washington Post editorial said.

Overhauling the tax code is hard because every tax break has a constituency.

The measure also would have given a sizeable tax break to people making more than $200,000 a year. “Sounds a lot like Obamacare to me, so that’s what I didn’t like about it”, Graham said Saturday. The deduction reduced their federal tax bills by almost $70 billion.

Softer cuts in corporate taxes leave stocks vulnerable after a rally on hopes for more, he said. It would lower the top individual income tax rate from 39.6 percent to 33 percent, and reduce the number of tax brackets from seven to three. The adjustment tax calls for a 20 percent tax on imports and Mnuchin acknowledged it has both positive and negative features.

A who-is-blaming-whom graphic on The New York Times website looked a bit like an octopus, with Trump publicly blaming Democrats, and other factors, while privately fingering Ryan.

The Republican establishment wanted their new bill passed on Thursday, the anniversary of Obamacare, which was signed into law on March 23, 2010.

In the autumn, Republicans used the issue to gain and keep control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives.

“There’s no natural constituency for this bill”, said Raul Labrador, a co-founder of the Freedom Caucus, put it during the week.