False rumors spread online that Paul Ryan was listening to Papa Roach

You may have seen this little piece from the New York Times doing the rounds, in which Republican speaker Paul Ryan supposedly left the White House following the defeat of the Trumpcare Bill and blasted Papa Roach’s seminal 2000 hit, Last Resort, from his SUV as he drove away.

So how did Ryan go from being the man behind House Republicans’ failed attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare with their own health care plan to an alleged fan of Papa Roach? However, a viral tweet that went out after the press conference had everyone thinking Ryan was listening to Papa Roach. The post appeared to claim that, following Friday’s humiliating defeat of the much-derided, Donald Trump-approved healthcare bill, Ryan was heard listening to Papa Roach’s 2000 single “Last Resort” in his vehicle as he drove away from the White House.

The post spread quickly across the Internet with many believing it to be legit. It all started Friday evening when, shortly after Ryan announced that the GOP had withdrawn the disastrous American Healthcare Act, Justin Halpern of Shit My Dad Says fame tweeted a fake screenshot of a New York Times article which many people took to be real. “He is SUCH a tool it was believable”.

They also took time to highlight that the song is about suicide and urged fans to get help if they needed it.

While it’s great for Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” to spike once again in the public consciousness, the band does have new music on the way.