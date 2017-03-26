Fans rally with Mayor Schaaf to keep Raiders in Oakland

Oakland is not giving up on keeping the Raiders.

National Football League owners will gather at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix this week for their annual meetings, the first in 22 years in which – thanks to the Rams and Chargers – there are no team vacancies in Los Angeles. The league is expected to vote on the Las Vegas move, and appears likely to approve it, at its annual owners meetings that start Sunday in Phoenix.

“We’ve been successful in doing the environmental clearance, aligning the City and the County which jointly own the land, engaging the league and bringing partners to the table in the Lott Group and Fortress who have the financial backing, compassion for this community and intimate knowledge of the game – on and off the field – to get a deal done”. “To rip this team away from Oakland for a second time would be heartbreaking and entirely unnecessary given that we have a viable option on the table that keeps them here and helps this community and the team grow”.

In the lead up to said vote, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to officials in Oakland.

Comparing Oakland’s plan with Las Vegas’ plan, Schaaf said, “We believe we have a superior proposal, at a proven site, in a much stronger market”.

Lott, a onetime Raider, said it would be sad for the Raiders to shun the city yet again.

The letter sent to Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday lays out the NFL’s view of Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and his investors’ $1.3 billion development plan to build a new stadium for the team at the Coliseum complex. “We have done the due diligence, and it is clear that the only fully-financed, ready-to-roll option for the Raiders is in Oakland”.

While Oakland city leaders made several pitches for a new stadium, none of the offers were considered viable by Raiders owner Mark Davis, who lost out in a bid to relocate to Los Angeles just over a year ago.

The plan would involve a $600-million contribution by Fortress Management Group, a NY hedge fund. Fortress would then use the up-front value of the land to make a $150 million investment in stadium development.

“All that’s missing is the Raiders”. In that case, Fortress would ask for preferential treatment if the need for third-party capital arose.

The primary areas of concern Schaaf hoped to have addressed satisfactorily was the presence of the A’s on the coliseum site and the funding provided by Fortress Investments Group which has committed $600 million to the project along with cost overruns. Fans in Vegas are excited about the potential move. That could mean being a vendor/guarantor of the money or a regularly structured loan similar to what Bank of America might be offering in Las Vegas.