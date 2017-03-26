Farah Khan’s hubby Shirish pays a heavy price for slamming CM Adityanath

People were heard chanting Yogi, Yogi, and Yogi Adityanath Zindabad (long live Yogi). PM Modi is responsible for bringing development to the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

He credited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah for the party’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a public reception on his first visit to Gorakhpur after assuming office, Mr Adityanath said, his Government will work for the development of all but appeasement for none will be done. He has entrusted me with the responsibility of making the dreams of the state true.

The Prime Minister has put down foundations for a fertiliser company and AIIMS hospital.

“The BJP’s electoral win in Uttar Pradesh has undoubtedly been an unprecedented one”.

“We have to fulfill those dreams of which UP is deprived of”.

With regard to the welfare of the farming community, he said a team of two ministers and some officials has gone to Chattisgarh to study their system which is “very efficient”.

The CM also announced Rs 1 lakh grant for anyone wishing to go for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and announced setting up of a Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan for pilgrims.

I will ensure there will be no discrimination based on caste, creed, colour or community.

“We will work towards development of sugar mills, to solve the problems of Anganwadi workers, farmers and to provide employment to the unemployed youth”.

We want your support and guarantee the safety of all. “Kahin josh mein hosh khone ki sthiti nahin aani chahiye”. He said that the much touted anti-Romeo squad formed by his government was tasked to reclaim the public spaces for the women and girls. Destructive minds, eve-teasers will be dealt with.

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi on Saturday assured that the anti-Romeo squads will not trouble couples who move around together with consent.