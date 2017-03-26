Father Charged After Two Missing Fayetteville Children Found Dead

That was when she called the police to report that her daughters were missing. Investigators described the crime scene as being the most brutal and gut-wrenching thing they saw.

The children may be in need of food, clothing and possibly medical care because of Genesis’ age, the release said.

Freeman was then subsequently charged with the murder counts, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Everybody’s taking this real hard”, Sheriff Hubert Peterkin tells WTVD.

The bodies of the two who had gone missing were found as they were stabbed multiple times in a auto parked in a wooded area of Raeford, a city in Hoke County.

Authorities discovered the bodies of 2-year-old Serenity Freeman and 4-day-old Genesis Freeman at about 2 a.m. inside a vehicle off the side of the road near the intersection of N.C. Highway 211 and Army Road.

Police said Tillman Freeman told his wife that he dropped the children off at another location, but she couldn’t find them there, either. And their father has been charged. After their bodies were found, he has also been charged with two counts of murder. It wasn’t until authorities came across the father’s automobile that they came across the grim discovery of both children having been stabbed multiple times. On Friday, the Fayetteville Police Department said the children’s father, Tillman Freeman, was in custody and had refused to say where the children were.

Sheriff Peterkin declared that the bad double homicide might have stemmed from a domestic dispute. Freeman’s wife left him at the house to babysit the two children while she went to the hospital. Moreover, it appears that the woman was hospitalized at that time.

The children’s aunt, Marvina Smith, said that the children’s mother attempted suicide when she was informed of their death, but her attempt was not successful and she is now in the hospital, recovering.