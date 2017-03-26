Federal Judge Who Blocked Trump’s Travel Ban Threatened

The Hawaii federal judge who brought President Trump’s revised travel ban to a national halt last week has become the target of threats.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson’s ruling resulted in a temporary restraining order nationwide – hours before the revised travel ban was set to go into effect.

But she did not elaborate on the investigation.

“This is, in the opinion of many, an unprecedented judicial overreach“, Trump told a rally of his supporters in Nashville, Tennessee, last week of Watson’s ruling. Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Michele Ernst said the agency is aware of the situation and prepared to assist.

Federal judges are routinely protected by the US Marshals Service, but security can be beefed up in cases of heightened threats.

Watson blocked the federal government from enforcing its ban on new visas for people from six mostly Muslim countries and suspension of the refugee program. The FBI would not comment on which states the death threats came from, but was able to confirm that they were from the mainland. In response, the US Marshals Service increased their patrols and number of officers protecting the judges. The revision nixed Iraq from the ban.

The new ban was announced this month.

The ban would keep people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the USA for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.

Nearly 50 percent of Americans said they “strongly” or “somewhat” agreed with Trump’s travel ban, while roughly 40 percent “strongly” or “somewhat” opposed it, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released in December 2016. It did not survive Watson’s.

A federal judge in Virginia has ruled against a Muslim civil-rights group that sought to block the Trump administration’s proposed travel ban.