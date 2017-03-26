Federer makes a winning combeack, beating Tiafoe in straight sets — ATP MIAMI

Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, in the second round of the Miami Open, Tiafoe’s dream was realized, and it was even more overwhelming than he envisioned.

“I’m really happy with the match today”, the Indian Wells finalist Wawrinka told reporters.

This wasn’t just another match for Tiafoe.

Tomas Berdych was too strong for Russian teenager Andrey Rublev after the 10th seed progressed 6-3, 6-2.

“I was very pleased actually how I played”.

Frances Tiafoe’s first meeting with 18-time major champion Roger Federer didn’t disappoint. It was swirly winds against a player who has really good power and didn’t know the patterns against. Also for me. How can you start a match? Tiafoe stayed within a break with a final hold before Federer served out the match to close affairs in a tidy 72 minutes. He slammed a volley that almost knocked Tiafoe over (not intentionally), a reminder to Tiafoe that polite as he might be, Federer is intensely competitive.

Federer is in fine form having clinched the Australian Open and Indian Wells so far this year and extended his record to 14-1.

Now heading into Miami and hoping to score the sunshine double, Federer seems to be entirely unstoppable. “I’m happy for him with his comeback, winning at Davis Cup”.

After been given a first-round bye, Federer took to the Stadium Court at Crandon Park for the first time since losing to Kei Nishikori in the quarter-final in 2014 having missed the last two years in Florida. That was a pity. “You name it, we’ve had some really good ones”, he said.

“I’m sure the crowd would love to see that, but Robin Haase is going to have a say about that”.

Wawrinka will face Malek Jaziri in the third round after he came through the clash with Feliciano Lopez with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory. Americans John Isner and Sam Querrey won in straight sets, as did 19-year-old German Alexander Zverev. American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a 158th-ranked wild card, upset No. 17 Anastasia Pavlyuchenko 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.