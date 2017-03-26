“Will ye steal, murder, and commit adultery, and swear falsely, and offer unto Baal, and walk after other gods whom ye have not known?”

A Palestinian woman who had not told US immigration authorities that she had been imprisoned in Israel for two terror attacks accepted a plea bargain that forces her to leave the country.

Rasmea was also one of a number of people who organized the worldwide strike ‘Day Without a Woman, ‘ as well as numerous women’s marches that have taken place around the country.

Odeh will plead “guilty to unlawful procurement of naturalization”, the Washington Times reported on Friday. She was scheduled to speak at the national convention of the group Jewish Voice for Peace, which supports the controversial Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign against Israel, later next week. It is now unclear whether she Odeh will be able to attend. The prosecution team is now under the regime of racist Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and a new superseding indictment re-frames this as a case about “terrorism” rather than immigration. The website called her an icon “of the movement for social justice in the USA from the Movement for Black Lives in Ferguson, Chicago, and beyond, to the call for a global #WomenStrike on International Women’s Day”.

Odeh, who was exiled from her village in Palestine by Israeli forces in 1948 and again in 1967, was “convicted” by an Israeli military court for alleged participation in bombings in 1969. Two Israeli students were killed in the supermarket bombing.

“Odeh was convicted in Israel in 1970 of taking part in two bombings the year before”. In addition to the testimony, bomb-making materials identical to those used in the attacks were found in her bedroom.

She served 10 years in prison before being freed in an exchange program for Israeli prisoners. Like Mumia Abu-Jamal, Leonard Peltier, the MOVE 9, Oscar López Rivera and the thousands of other political prisoners targeted by the USA government, Odeh must be defended! She was stripped of her citizenship.

In 2013, Odeh was arrested in her Chicago home by agents of the Department of Homeland Security because she failed to disclose her 1969 conviction on her immigration application. She also claimed her only country of residence had been Jordan.

In a 2014 post-trial filing opposing Odeh’s release pending sentencing over her immigration fraud conviction, the USA prosecution noted that her “claim that she was not involved in the bombing is demonstrably false”.