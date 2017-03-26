FINAL: Florida 65, Virginia 39

That set the stage for Hayes’ monster dunk that ended the half – and essentially the Cavaliers’ season.

The Gators advanced with a 65-39 victory over fifth-seeded Virginia on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.

17 points was a season-low for the Cavaliers in a half, and 39 marked the lowest point total for a Tony Bennett Virginia team.

UF (26-8), loaded with a defense that statistically put it close to the same neighborhood as Bennett’s Pack Line, was the better team in about every aspect.

With the win over Virginia on Saturday, White has 47 wins in his first two years as Florida’s head coach, the most in SEC history for a non-Kentucky coach. When Mamadi Diakite became the next Wahoo to score at the 17:15 mark of the second half, the UF advantage was 40-19.

The decisive stretch was a 21-0 Gators avalanche in which the Cavaliers missed 10 consecutive shots. Even they knew they would be doomed if leading scorer London Perrantes and fellow guard Marial Shayok stopped making shots, and they were. “They got into the ball”.

“I watched the game, but I wasn’t worrying about any other team but trying to come out here and win the game [against Virginia, ]” Robinson said. No matter who you have, no matter how many All-Americans you have, these games, they don’t give these away to anybody. “They didn’t make us pay for a few mistakes that we made but we reduced the amount of mistakes, in my opinion, as well”. I think we made one tonight.

Meanwhile, the Gators turned things up as the game went on the offensive end of the floor. Their length – see three starters measuring over 6-foot-8 – forced Bennett to tweak his lineup. At 6’11, Jay Huff has the potential to providing the scoring juice that Virginia had lacked this season with its big men, as he was able to average 16.3 point and 10.1 rebounds per game in his senior season at the Voyager Academy.

“I would have liked that on the front end”, Bennett said, “if you would have told me that”.

With both teams coming into the game in the top five nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com, this was always going to be a physical game. Virginia’s London Perrantes made just 2-of-11 shots in his final game at Virginia scoring just six points. Saturday Virginia went 1-for-15 from deep, missing its last 13. We’ve got to improve our program.

“If we’re not shooting well, it’s hard for us”, Bennett said. “We just try to come out and execute our game plan”. It’s just part of life. Shayok – who had shown his true potential by putting up a career-high 23 points against UNC-Wilmington in the first round – completely disappeared against the Gators, putting up seven points on 2-for-9 shooting. Next up is No. 8 seed Wisconsin, which upset defending national champion Villanova, in the East Region semifinals at New York’s Madison Square Garden Friday night.

“In Virginia’s defense, they missed a few open ones”, Florida coach Mike White said.

“Especially when we got up, I don’t know, say, 16, we didn’t have a drop-off, and we’ve had that four or five times this year”.

When Florida’s Justin Leon and Devin Robinson were asked during a postgame press conference if perhaps Wisconsin helped ease their potential path to the Final Four, White chimed in before they could answer, “Be very careful with that”. UW has won 17 NCAA tournament games in that span, with six trips to the Sweet 16 and two Final Four appearances.