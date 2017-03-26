Five children among 11 Syrians killed as boat sinks off Turkey: DHA

A plastic boat carrying 22 migrants sank off Turkey’s Aegean coastal town of Kusadasi on Friday, killing 11 people and leaving four missing, the Dogan news agency (DHA) said.

Video footage showed several bodies laid out near ambulances on a beach.

One of those rescued was a baby who remained in a “critical condition”, district governor Muammer Aksoy was quoted as saying by Dogan. It said authorities had detained two Turks suspected of being the organisers of the voyage after they swam ashore.

Police say Saturday that the Turkish driver was carrying eight Pakistanis, one Iraqi and one Syrian and the Bulgarian truck driver arrested Friday was carrying 10 Pakistani men.

The U.N. refugee agency said more than 3,620 refugees and migrants had crossed from Turkey to Greece this year, compared with almost 150,000 arrivals in the equivalent period last year before the agreement was signed. A deal between Turkey and the European Union on curbing illegal migration, struck a year ago, helped significantly reduce the migrant flow to Europe via the Greek islands. More than 3,620 refugees and migrants have crossed to Greece from Turkey so far this year, according to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, and about 60 arrive on Greek islands each day.

The International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Missing Migrants Project documented the deaths of 7,763 people during migration to international destinations in 2016, a 27 percent increase from 2015.

Europe and Turkey are locked in a bitter dispute after Turkish ministers were blocked from campaigning on the continent for a “yes” vote in next month’s referendum on boosting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers.