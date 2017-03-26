Five takeaways from the Clippers’ 97-95 loss to the Mavericks

“I just gave him a little push and he landed way far over there”, Barea said. Harrison Barnes helped seal the win for Dallas with a critical defensive stop against Blake Griffin in the closing moments.

“That’s going to be what we have to get great at”, Rivers said. J.J. Redick (nine points on 2-of-9 from the field) missed a corner three as time expired. I don’t want to say that was a super physical play, because then you’re basically conceding that it was a legitimate flagrant two. “I was just trying to move my feet, he spun, and I was just in the right spot at the right time”.

The Clippers had their three-game winning streak snapped.

“I haven’t heard nothing back yet, so hopefully (Mavs assistant general manager Keith Grant) tell me today, ” Barea said. It’s just rather ludicrous to think that swipe would have felled Griffin, at least under normal circumstances (i.e., if it wasn’t strategically advantageous for him to hit the floor). Dirk Nowitzki chipped in 14 markers for the Mavs (31-40).

Carlisle is at the least curious about Curry’s ability to play point guard on a regular basis. “We’re going to give this a look”.

DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Clippers.

The match was evened in the second half, no team would go more than 5 points, the defenses became stronger than the attacks (leaving Paul and company in less than 100 points has merit). Ditto for Blake Griffin, who scored a team-high 21 points on 9-of-23 shooting. He contributed eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Curry took matters from there with a timely three-pointer from the wing, putting the Mavericks up 61-56 to force an L.A. timeout with 7:50 left in the period.

Dallas started the third quarter with a 13-2 run to regain the lead at 61-56.

The 24-year-old’s 14-foot fallaway put Dallas ahead 96-95 with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter.

At this point in the season Barnes is comfortable operating from the elbow, but his final offensive possession began from nearly the corner, more than 20 feet from the rim. He totaled 19 games of 20-plus in his first four National Basketball Association seasons with Golden State. Carlisle changed the quintet and had a total result. “We got to look at Curry at point with a really conventional team out there”. You can see we got our kinks out now that everyone is back, but that part was frustrating tonight.