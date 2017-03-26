Florida man buys pancakes, eats them in city crosswalk

Police said the man left before officers arrived, but they later found a video of the breakfast break on Facebook, where several people had tagged the alleged eater.

As unlikely as such a scenario might seem, it actually happened on the 21 of March in Lakeland, Florida.

The Lakeland Police Department’s Facebook post has attracted more than 800 shares, 350 comments and 450 reactions. It appears that there are eggs and bacon on his plate, and a bottle of syrup on the table.

Kiaron Thomas, 21, was quizzed by police after he was recorded on video sitting in the middle of a zebra crossing digging into a stack of the treats.

Officers were able to track down Thomas, who admitted that the video was a prank, according to Lakeland Police Department. “There’s two guys sitting at a table in the middle of the crosswalk, in the middle of a green light eating pancakes”, said the caller.

Well, probably now he will learn that eating in the middle of the road is probably not the brightest idea. The video is just under a minute long.

Thomas’s actions prevented vehicles from moving and created an obstruction, according to police. He is due in court on April 25 to answer his charges.