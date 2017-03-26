Former Baylor football player Armstead arrested in Las Vegas

A day after former Baylor tight end Tre’Von Armstead was arrested on a charge of rape, a second former Bears player was taken into custody. Armstead’s former teammate, Shamycheal Chatman, was the other Baylor player allegedly involved in the gang-rape, but hasn’t been arrested as of yesterday. For his part, Chatman transferred in 2013 from Baylor to Sam Houston State University, where he played linebacker after sitting out one season. He was honorable mention All-Southland Conference in 2015, and was named to the 2nd team in 2014.

Armstead was suspended from the football team in the fall of 2015 and expelled from school in February 2016, after a Title IX adjudicator found him responsible for sexually assaulting the woman.

A USA marshal arrested former Baylor Bears running back Shamycheal Chatman, 23, in Houston, Texas, on Thursday and took him into custody, the Dallas News reported.

Armstead’s indictment was sealed up until his arrested Wednesday night. What is known is the alleged victim from the 2013 allegation has filed a lawsuit against Baylor University.

He was also arrested last week by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after a separate disturbance in which police said Armstead assaulted a woman in front of a Las Vegas hotel, resisted arrest and damaged a police vehicle.

The Baylor football program has been rocked by the sexual assault scandal that has seen at least 19 players arrested since 2011.

This week’s arrests were based on “newly discovered evidence and continued investigation”, District Attorney Abel Reyna told Dallas News.

She later filed the lawsuit, which alleged that Chatman had previously raped a female student athletic trainer.

“Baylor University is committed to being more transparent wherever possible about the sexual assault crisis that has severely impacted our campus, our alumni and the entire Baylor family”, the statement reads.