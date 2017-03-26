Formula One: Damon Hill Warns Mercedes Over Lewis Hamilton

There could still be a few bumps in the road ahead, however.

Mercedes teammate Hamilton had attempted to back Rosberg into the chasing pack as he looked to snatch the championship away.

Ferrari’s strong performance during winter testing has added to expectations that the sport is in for a shake-up, even as F1’s new American managers seek to rejuvenate a series plagued by inertia.

Vettel is the second favourite in the betting odds at 4/1.

The current generation of quieter and more fuel-efficient V6 turbo hybrid power units, while technologically impressive, have failed to win over some fans who miss the noisier V8 engines. He’s a three-time world champion, he’s a great reference and everyone knows how good he is as a driver.

Despite the backing of Wolff and others, Bottas has been tipped to be an also-ran alongside Hamilton as the Briton begins his bid for a fourth world title in Sunday’s season opener in Australia.

“Lewis is an emotional beast and there might be a situation where he just goes: ‘I’ve had enough and I don’t want to do it, ‘” Hill said, as reported by The Guardian.

“He’s going to give more of himself to make sure he’s always ahead of Bottas, and he’s always going to go to the extreme with Lewis”.

“It is great to be a team-mate of Lewis and I hope we can have a strong year in this era of Formula 1”.

Hamilton said he couldn’t judge the pace of the Red Bulls in testing, saying they were “quite far behind” and he didn’t see many upgrades to the cars.

Rosberg’s Finnish replacement, Valtteri Bottas, is not seen as someone who will create as many headaches for Hamilton, who will be going for his third victory in Melbourne and 54th overall after winning the last four races of 2016.

“I see Ferrari being the quickest at the moment – and I think they’ll definitely be the favourites”, said Hamilton, who was joined at Mercedes this season by former Williams driver Valterri Bottas. The team also started all but one of last season’s races on pole position.

Williams have the youngest and least experienced driver on the grid in Canadian 18-year-old rookie Lance Stroll but he is better placed than Belgian standout Stoffel Vandoorne at McLaren. “It’s interesting to see, Sebastian is usually a lot more hype”.

Whether they can overtake any more easily remains an open question, and the more durable tyres are likely to lead to fewer pitstops.

“For me I definitely feel like my rate of improvement is going to be big this year, so I feel every single time I spend in the auto I am just getting better and more comfortable”. “It is very clear who is the favourite”. They have won 50 races in the last three years, we’ve won five and Ferrari three.

“I can tell he’s trying to keep a lid on it”.