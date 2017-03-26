France’s best striker Karim Benzema exhausted of being unwanted

“Football is really hard, especially at big clubs”.

Soccer star Karim Benzema wants definitive talks with France’s coach Didier Deschamps about his worldwide future after he was excluded from the national selection and said Thursday that he hasn’t given up hope of a recall.

Deschamps and French federation president Noel Le Graet have publicly opened the door for Benzema’s return, but it appears as if the coach has no intention of summoning his services into a squad that performs up to par without him. That didn’t change Saturday, when he was snubbed by coach Didier Deschamps for the team’s World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg.

“I never called Deschamps a racist”, Benzema told Marca. The last time that I spoke to the manager on the phone, it was way before the Euros. He told me, ‘Karim, I’m going to tell you something you’re not going to like. “We are only five or six pros at training, and every time I’m disappointed”.

“We haven’t had contact since”. But today, in hindsight, I would like for him to explain to me why he did not select me and why it is dragging on.

When asked about a new contract for the forward, he replied: “At this moment, for me he is going to stay here forever”.

The 29-year-old Real Madrid striker has not been picked by Deschamps since October 2015 for the team, costing him a place in France’s Euro 2016 squad, for which he suggested, “Deschamps yielded to the pressure of the racist part of France”. If that were the case, I would have said so directly to the coach, because I’m a big boy. “It’s hard for me because I love football”. “I have paid. I’ve been out of the French team for a year and a half, that’s enough”. At the time I didn’t need any more explanation than that.

“I am very happy about the team right now, we’re leading La Liga and we will be playing in the Champions League Quarterfinals, so yes, I’m happy”, said Perez about how the team is performing lately. If people think I’m going to give up the French national team, they’re mistaken.