Frank Martin gives the best answer to a Sports Illustrated Kids reporter

Frank Martin was basking in the South Carolina Gamecocks’ dominant Sweet 16 win over the Baylor Bears Friday night when Max Bonnsstetter of Sports Illustrated for Kids asked him a great question.

No. 7 seed SC posted another big upset during the Sweet 16 on Friday, rolling over No. 3 seed Baylor in a 70-50 win.

“Your team clearly won the defensive battle tonight”.

Caraviello is right in that deadlines are a pain, especially after already-long NCAA tournament games that go into overtime. It all starts with our mindset. “We’ve got guys that are completely bought in to what we do”.

Raise your hand if you had SC in the Elite Eight.

“Where’s my guy from last night?” But as someone who’s been to a few March Madness pressers in the past, sitting through question after question about in-game minutiae, I’m willing to wager that the kid’s question was among the top 5 queries asked of Martin, perhaps top 3.

“I wish I could express myself like that when I was his age”, Martin said Saturday. “That was powerful stuff”.

Of course, not everyone loved Max taking up time in the press room.

SC will face Florida on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four on the line. He asked Martin, “When you coach and teach your team defense, what’s more important, technique or attitude?“.